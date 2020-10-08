Hollywood beach

Fire Causes Damage to Several Restaurants on Hollywood Beach Boardwalk

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A fire broke out early Thursday morning on the Hollywood Beach boardwalk
  • At least six restaurants were damaged, with Little Venice Pizza Restaurant seeing significant damage
  • So far, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated

First responders were working to put out a fire that caused damage to multiple Hollywood Beach restaurants early Thursday morning.

Officials said that the fire broke out some time before 5 a.m. Beachgoers were the ones who reportedly alerted firefighters and first responders to the scene on the Hollywood Beach boardwalk.

Chopper footage showed severe damage in the properties of several restaurants on the boardwalk, including Little Venice Pizza Restaurant.

La Brochetterie, Blue Wave, Hollywood Grill, At Peru Restaurant and Ocean Alley also appeared to have been affected by the incident.

No injuries were initially reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

