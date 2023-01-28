Fire Causes Partial Roof Collapse at NW Miami-Dade Apartment Building

Fire crews are spending Saturday putting out a three alarm blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami-Dade, causing a partial collapse of a roof.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire just before 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 177th Street, with over 45 units arriving at the scene.

#MDFR is on scene of a #ThirdAlarm apartment fire near the 39500 block of NW 177 Street in North Miami. Firefighters are encountering heavy fire throughout the structure and working to put the fire out. There are no reported injuries at this time. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) January 28, 2023

Officials have not released additional information on the extent of the collapse, but said no injuries have been reported.

