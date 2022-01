Crews spent part of Friday morning putting out a warehouse fire that broke out in Pembroke Park.

Chopper footage showed the crews at the scene of the fire, located at 2051 SW 31st Avenue, with heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building.

No injuries were reported from the one alarm fire and investigators have not released details on what caused the fire to start.