A 50-foot boat was destroyed a fire at a Pompano Beach home Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at a home in the 2700 block of Northeast 16th Street.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials said the boat was engulfed by flames when crews arrived, but they were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, and the dock and surrounding area wasn't damaged, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.