Fire destroys Miami Gardens home, displaces residents

A fire destroyed a home and displaced three residents Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded before 9 a.m. to the first-alarm fire near Northwest 19th Avenue and 187th Street.

Fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the single-story home and two vehicles completely engulfed in flames, officials said.

Crews eventually placed the fire under control.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross responded to help the residents.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.