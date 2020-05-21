Key Biscayne

Fire Destroys Multiple Boats at Key Biscayne Marina

A fire that broke out at a marina in Key Biscayne caused serious damage to multiple boats Thursday morning.

According to officials, the incident took place around 10:45 a.m. at Rickenbacker Marina located at 3301 Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne.

At least three boats were destroyed. A Miami Fire Rescue boat was on scene battling the fire, and it was being assisted by units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No further information was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

