Heavy fire leaves 8 people displaced in Miami-Dade

City of Miami Fire Rescue was able to put out a fire which broke out at a residential one-story duplex early Sunday morning in a Northwest Miami home.



According to Miami Fire, the fire broke out around 7:33 a.m. at 407 NW 43rd Place.



As soon as crews arrived, firefighters realized the extent of the fire and immediately called for more units, a press release said.



One witness mentioned that a tree was also set ablaze



“I just opened the window and I see flames up to, I don't know, 30 feet tall. Very, very big. [The] whole tree was on fire,” said the witness. “I couldn't believe it.”



The press release also said that firefighters noticed the fire had extended to the back of the house, where several propane tanks were on fire, and to a small shed in the property next door.

As they extinguished the fire, one of the propane tanks blew up, but luckily no one was injured, firefighters confirmed.

The press release mentions that the 8 residents have self-evacuated and did not need assistance with the Red Cross.

Miami Fire says the investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire is under way.