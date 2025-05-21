Lauderdale Lakes

Fire displaces 38 residents, including children, in Lauderdale Lakes

The flames torched a first floor apartment at the Seawind Lakes Apartments just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

By Marissa Bagg

An apartment fire forced 38 people, including almost a dozen children, out of their homes in Lauderdale Lakes late Tuesday.

The flames torched a first floor apartment at the Seawind Lakes Apartments just after 11 p.m.

People in all four stories of the building were evacuated for hours while the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue battled the flames.

No one was injured, but nine families now have to find somewhere else to stay.

“We couldn't come out in the hallway," resident Majorie Johnson said. "My daughter said there is too much smoke in the hallway, we can’t go. So when I came out, there was smoke billowing from one of those apartments, I wasn’t sure which one it was.”

The Red Cross offered people vouchers to pay for hotel stays.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious.

