Crews rushed to put out a fire that engulfed a tiki hut at a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade.

Video provided by Only in Dade showed the fire at the Golden Rule Seafood Restaurant, located at 17505 South Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported and did not release details on what caused the fire to begin.

