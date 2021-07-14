Broward

Fire Engulfs Trailer, Car Behind Southwest Ranches Store

Fire rescue crews from Davie and Broward Sheriff's Office responded and were able to put out the flames

Crews worked to put out a morning fire that engulfed both a trailer and car Wednesday morning behind a store in Southwest Ranches.

Chopper 6 was over the scene behind the Davie Feed Store, located at 5150 South Flamingo Road in the town of Southwest Ranches.

Fire rescue crews from Davie and Broward Sheriff's Office responded and were able to put out the flames to both the trailer and car located next to it.

No word on any injuries was released at this time.

