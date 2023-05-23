Fire Erupts at Public Storage Facility in Miami Gardens, Affecting Multiple Units

Fire crews were battling huge flames early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Public Storage facility in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 34 Block at 5:38 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find a light haze and fire coming from the back of the facility, MDFR says.

MDFR immediately began attacking the fire, which had spread to multiple storage units. Chopper footage of the scene shows at least a dozen units affected by the fire.

Fire crews battled the fire from multiple angles including the interior and the roof of the storage facility, MDFR says.

With over 30 fire rescue units on the scene, crews were able to stop the lateral spread of the fire.

Some drivers in the area of Miami Gardens experienced traffic delays after lanes were blocked so that fire rescue could work to contain the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.