Miami

Crews battle fire at Miami pizza place

If you're anywhere between North Miami Avenue, between 39th Street and Northwest 40th Street, your alternate route would be Northwest 2nd Avenue

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Road closures have been reported after a fire broke out in a building in Miami Tuesday morning.

Chopper 6 over the scene at 3918 N Miami Avenue showed several fire trucks and firefighters blocking the intersection and a ladder helping other firefighters into the roof of the building.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The fire was reported inside the Square Pie City, a Detroit-style pizza place, said Miami Fire Rescue.

The fire moved up to the second floor of the building, where apartments are located.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A person could also be seen being taken away on a stretcher. Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that one person was treated on scene and the building was evacuated.

If you're anywhere between North Miami Avenue, between 39th Street and Northwest 40th Street, your alternate route would be Northwest 2nd Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us