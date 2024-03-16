Fire intentionally set at Jewish Community Center in Fort Lauderdale: police

A fire at a Jewish Community Center in Fort Lauderdale caused significant damage Saturday morning.

The center's Rabbi says the fire wasn’t accidental.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Community Center on East Las Olas Boulevard for a vehicle that caused damage to the center. Police say an arson investigation was initiated and it was determined the fire was intentionally set.

The center’s Rabbi says their security cameras show a man light the Rabbi's van on fire. He says the man tried lighting the building on fire, but he was unsuccessful. The Rabbi says the fire from the van spread to the building.

The kitchen is completely damaged. There's smoke damage and soot throughout the building.

The Rabbi says the fire happened hours before their Saturday morning service.

“There's really no words, it's extremely disturbing,” one member said. “It's a crying shame that someone would attack such a peaceful pillar of our community.”

The Rabbi's van is destroyed, but inside his van was a Jewish prayer book which was still intact once the flames were put out, giving the congregation some hope.

“We're not scared or afraid, just makes us stronger and more positive,” a member said.

The Rabbi says they held service outside Saturday.

Police say they arrested Scott Hannaford, a transient resident of Fort Lauderdale. They say he appears to suffer mental illness and has been trespassed from the property before.

Police say this was an isolated incident and is not considered a hate crime.

Hannaford is charged with two counts of arson, criminal mischief, and possession of cocaine. He was booked into the BSO Main Jail.