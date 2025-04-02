Miramar

Hazmat response at Miramar school after student brought pills, multiple people ill

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to a hazmat situation involving a student who brought pills to a school in Miramar on Wednesday, after multiple staffers and two students reported feeling nauseous, officials said.

The incident happened at Whispering Pines School on South Douglas Road after Miramar Police said a student brought a sealed bag containing unbroken pills to the campus.

The school resource officer secured the bag and put it in a safe location away from students and staff, but a few staff members and students reported felling lightheaded and nauseous, police said.

Broward County Public Schools officials said four adults and two students were evaluated at the scene by fire rescue but no one was transported to a hospital.

Police and multiple fire rescue vehicles could be seen outside the school, including a Broward Sheriff's Office hazmat truck.

"At this time, there is no confirmed threat to students or staff, and the situation remains under control," Miramar Police said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to work closely with our partners to determine the nature of the substance and ensure the continued safety of everyone on campus."

Officials later said initial tests indicate the substances found are non-hazardous.

The school was placed on a secure status as law enforcement investigated the incident. The student responsible will receive appropriate consequences, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

