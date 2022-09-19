Fire Rescue Pulls Dog From Storm Drain in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue saved a dog stuck in a storm drain in the Melrose Park neighborhood of Broward County.

FLFR responded to the call before noon on Monday, after residents heard the dog under a storm grate while out for their morning walk and called 911.

Fire rescue officials placed a ladder into the drain and were safely able to remove the female dog, who they named "Nanna."

"The sweet momma dog was relieved to be out of the water," according to a statement from the Humane Society of Broward County.

It is unclear exactly how long Nanna was stuck, but some neighbors said they heard something for three days, but could not see anything.

FLFR brought Nanna to the Humane Society to be scanned for a chip and receive any necessary veterinary care. The Humane Society determined that she is approximately two years old, very thin and recently had puppies.

Unfortunately, they said Nanna had no collar or chip and cannot tell where she could have entered the storm drain from.

Fire rescue walked her around the area she was rescued from, hoping she would lead them to her pups, but none could be found.

Nanna will remain in the care of the Humane Society of Broward County, where her family will hopefully come for her. If not, she will be available for adoption in the next few days.

The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit www.humanebroward.com.