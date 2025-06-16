Fires

Fire sparks at Pompano Beach building, extinguished in 5 minutes: Fire rescue

The fire sparked at a building on Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

By Daniela Cado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews were able to put out a fire at a building in Pompano Beach Monday morning.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said they were able to put out the flames within five minutes.

It did not appear that any injuries were reported.

Authorities said an inspector was on his way to assess the damage and help identify a cause.

A sign near the building reads "Seafood Market" and "Fresh Catch Fish & Chicken," but that business appears as permanently closed online.

