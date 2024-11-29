Fire triggers sprinklers at Miami apartments, causing flooding and displacing residents

Many residents who live in a 15-floor apartment building in Miami had to spend their Thanksgiving away from their homes after being evacuated due to a fire that caused sprinklers to go off and out of control.

It all happened Wednesday at the Luxor Residences on SW 23rd Street and SW 27th Avenue, when according to residents, an air conditioner was being repaired inside an apartment on the 11th floor.

That sparked a fire which triggered sprinklers, causing flooding from the 11th down to the 5th floor. Workers told NBC6 that about 20 to 30 units were impacted.

Two days later, residents are still without power and water, and the elevators are out-of-order inside.

“Last night I got here to my apartment and apparently I find that a fire broke out,” one woman, Mercedes, told NBC6 in Spanish. “They say it could take up to three weeks, but we really don’t know if it’s going to be three or maybe a bit more.”

The water restoration group was on scene all morning Friday mitigating the damage and drying off the units. Those displaced are getting help from the Red Cross.

The Luxor property manager did not want to provide a statement. NBC6 is waiting to hear from Florida Power & Light.