Fire truck driver fired months after Brightline train crash that injured 15 in Delray Beach

A fire truck driver-engineer has been fired months after a high-speed train crashed into a fire truck on the tracks in Delray Beach.

The City of Delray Beach has fired David Wyatt as a result of the investigation into the Dec. 28 crash that left 15 injured.

"The train collision on December 28 was more than a traffic incident. It was a moment that tested the integrity of our public safety systems and shook the confidence of the community we serve," City Manager Terrence R. Moore said in a statement Thursday. "From the outset, I understood the gravity of what occurred — not only in terms of the immediate damage but in how it could undermine our residents' faith in the men and women entrusted with protecting them."

Wyatt was one of the four firefighters inside the engine that was caught on video driving around rail crossing arms with its lights flashing and onto the tracks around 10:45 a.m. in crowded downtown Delray Beach.

After driving into the path of the Brightline train, it caused a crash, which left three firefighters and 12 train passengers hurt.

"I believe in fairness, due process, and accountability. And while I acknowledge that everyone is capable of making a mistake, this incident revealed a pattern of carelessness and poor judgment that went beyond an isolated error," Moore said. "These actions – taken by an individual in a public safety position — placed lives at risk, compromised our operational readiness, and violated the principles of professionalism that our residents expect and deserve from public servants.