Fired BSO Deputy in Tamarac Rough Arrest Found Not Guilty

A fired Broward Sheriff's deputy who was caught on video roughly arresting a teen in Tamarac back in 2019 was found not guilty of misdemeanor battery Monday.

Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle on April 18, 2019, at Tamarac Town Square plaza, an area that was notorious for fights.

The deputies were seen punching the teen and slamming his head into the pavement while the teenager resisted being handcuffed.

A Broward Sheriff's deputy seen on video slamming a teen's head on the ground in front of a crowd of high school students in Tamarac earlier this year has been fired, the sheriff announced Wednesday. Deputy Christopher Krickovich was fired by the sheriff's office on Tuesday for his involvement in the April arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle, Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors say Krickovich went too far. An expert witness who testified last week said Krickovich used excessive force.

A BSO training sergeant testifying on behalf of Krickovich and called his actions textbook.

LaCerra's battery charge was dismissed by a Florida court of appeal that ruled he was acting in self-defense.

The defense contended Krickovich was doing the same because the area was dangerous.

"One person would start fighting and other kids would jump in,” said Mamie Williams, a Taravella security specialist for 19 years. “It was crazy."

Dozens of deputies and backup officers were called to the plaza regularly because fights involving over 200 students were so frequent.

The fighting got worse over the years as students from other schools and adults joined in, said Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Blake.

“Fights were horrendous. Pretty violent,” he testified in court. “Students getting knocked out. Adults getting knocked out.”