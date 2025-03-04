Firefighter OK after falling through roof while fighting blaze at Miami building

A firefighter who fell through a roof was among the two who were injured while fighting to extinguish a blaze at a building in Miami on Monday, officials said.

City of Miami firefighters responded at 6:48 p.m. to a three-story residential building at 1348 NW 1st Avenue that was unoccupied and going through renovations, according to fire officials.

As crews worked to extinguish the heavy smoke and flames, a firefighter fell through the floor on the second level, falling on the first floor, officials said. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A second firefighter was also hospitalized for second-degree burns to the ear and forearm.

Both of the firefighters are expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The Miami Building Department was also at the scene to determine the structural integrity of the building.