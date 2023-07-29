Firefighter suffers minor injury after Miami Gardens house fire: MDFR

A firefighter suffered minor injuries Saturday while part of a unit responding to a house fire in Miami Gardens.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northeast 215th Street and Miami Avenue just before noon.
No injures were reported to anyone inside the home, while the unidentified firefighter suffered minor injures.
Officials have not released information on the fire at this time, including the extent of damage to the home.
