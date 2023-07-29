Miami-Dade

Firefighter suffers minor injury after Miami Gardens house fire: MDFR

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northeast 215th Street and Miami Avenue just before noon.

File image of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance
A firefighter suffered minor injuries Saturday while part of a unit responding to a house fire in Miami Gardens.

No injures were reported to anyone inside the home, while the unidentified firefighter suffered minor injures.

Officials have not released information on the fire at this time, including the extent of damage to the home.

