Miami Fire Rescue is investigating an early morning fire Monday at Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove.

The incident occured around 3:30 a.m. Monday when fire crews saw heavy flames coming from the Bridgeprep Academy of Arts and Minds located at 3138 Commodore Plaza.

The fire has since been put out and there are no injuries reported, but authorities have not released details as to the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC 6 for updates.