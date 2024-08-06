Opa-locka

Firefighters battle massive fire at Opa-locka family-owned junkyard

The big fire took 18 units to contain

By Lorena Inclán

A fire broke out at an Opa-locka family-owned junkyard Monday night, sending flames and smoke into the sky.

Video shows smoke billowing from J&D Used Auto Parts on Northwest 127th Street and 33rd Avenue. Employees said the fire started at around 7:30 p.m.

At least one person was inside the junkyard at the time of the fire, but thankfully, there were no injuries.

Denny Ramos, an employee, told NBC6 he was already home when a friend sent him a video showing the smoke. He then realized it was happening at the junkyard where he works.

“I was having dinner, and so I looked at the security cameras, and I noticed it’s our junkyard," he said in Spanish. "I immediately alerted my colleagues and we came over here to see how we could help."

Ramos said the fire was concentrated mostly in the area where they keep cars that have already been flattened and are about to be scrapped.

They’re still expecting to open on Tuesday because the office area was not damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

