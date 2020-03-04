Firefighters Collect Supplies for Family That Lost Everything in Weekend Fire

A group of firefighters on Florida’s Treasure Coast went beyond the call to duty to help a mother and her three children that lost everything in a fire this weekend.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Saturday morning in Indiantown, when Tiffany Winship and her children ranging in age from four to 12 years old were living in three RV’s that went up in flames.

“I was working on laundry. The kids were playing. My 4-year-old came up to me and said that he had seen a fire. We all got out and watched it burn down very quickly,” Winship told the station.

Martin County Fire Rescue EMT Derek Hartman said he was most struck by the fact that the children were devastated about losing their school supplies.

“That’s what really concerned them and that just really struck a nerve with me, having a daughter and my wife having two as well,” Hartman said.

Hartman organized members of his staff to collect nearly $1000 worth of supplies – everything from towels and food and home supplies to school supplies for the children.

“There’s so many issues I’m sure mom is concerned with. They don’t have to worry about outfits, having nothing to wear, nothing to eat. They have it,” Hartman said.

The American Red Cross was able to help the family with living arrangements for several days while a local church has secured a location through the end of the week. Firefighters say they are hopeful to help the family secure a full-time apartment in the coming days.