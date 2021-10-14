Florida

Firefighters Find 2 Dead in North Florida Mobile Home

The home was engulfed in smoke when Clay County Fire Rescue crews arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the agency said on Twitter

By The Associated Press

Clay County Fire Rescue / Twitter

A fire in a mobile home left two people dead in north Florida early Thursday, officials said.

The home was engulfed in smoke when Clay County Fire Rescue crews arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the agency said on Twitter.

Once firefighters put out the fire, they found two people dead inside the home.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

