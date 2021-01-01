Miami

Fireworks Injure Small Child, Adult in Miami Neighborhood

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday

Neighborhood fireworks exploded in a Miami neighborhood on New Year's Eve, injuring a child and an adult, fire rescue officials said.

News outlets reported that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 3-year-old child suffered minor injuries, officials said. They did not have a condition report on the adult, who was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert.

