Broward County

Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail: BSO

Dontavtous Brice is accused of firing a shot from gun reported stolen in Hialeah

By Wayne Roustan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 19-year-old man didn’t try to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have even when Broward Sheriff’s deputies said they answered reports of gunfire in Lauderdale Lakes.

Dontavtous Edwin Brice is accused of firing a shot into the ground about 1 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex.

Dontavtous Brice
Broward Sheriff's Office
Dontavtous Brice

According to the arrest report, someone called 911 after hearing gunfire and when a deputy arrived Brice was standing outside the building holding a fully-loaded black Smith and Wesson handgun.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During questioning, investigators said Brice admitted to firing the weapon into the ground. No reason was given.

Further investigation revealed the gun had been reported stolen in Hialeah and that Brice had no license to carry a concealed firearm, the report stated.

He was arrested on charges that included grand theft of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and openly carrying a weapon.

Local

Hollywood 41 mins ago

Cuban Migrants Intercepted Off Hollywood Beach

Pompano Beach 1 hour ago

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Lieutenant Suspended for Having Sex With Woman at Station

Brice was released from the Broward County Jail on $1,500 bond, records show.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyLauderdale Lakes
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us