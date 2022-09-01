Firing Gun Into Ground Lands Lauderdale Lakes Man in Jail: BSO

A 19-year-old man didn’t try to hide the gun he wasn’t supposed to have even when Broward Sheriff’s deputies said they answered reports of gunfire in Lauderdale Lakes.

Dontavtous Edwin Brice is accused of firing a shot into the ground about 1 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, someone called 911 after hearing gunfire and when a deputy arrived Brice was standing outside the building holding a fully-loaded black Smith and Wesson handgun.

During questioning, investigators said Brice admitted to firing the weapon into the ground. No reason was given.

Further investigation revealed the gun had been reported stolen in Hialeah and that Brice had no license to carry a concealed firearm, the report stated.

He was arrested on charges that included grand theft of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and openly carrying a weapon.

Brice was released from the Broward County Jail on $1,500 bond, records show.