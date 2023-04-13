First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Warning Issued for Broward County

Weather warnings were in effect Thursday as storms continued over areas in Broward County hard-hit by historic flooding.

In Broward County, a flash flood warning was issued until 7:30 p.m. as additional rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches were expected in areas such as Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and more.

The rainfall may exacerbate residual flooding still ongoing in the Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach area, the National Weather Service said.

When encountering flooded roads, turn around and don't drown.

Flash Flood Warning including Fort Lauderdale FL, Pembroke Pines FL and Hollywood FL until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/X1OfKfQCJa — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 13, 2023

A continuing flood warning was issued for areas around Fort Lauderdale until 8 p.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for a larger area in Central Broward until 7:30 pm.

Also note the continuing FLOOD WARNING for the hardest hit areas around Fort Lauderdale until 8:00 pm. @nbc6

With new storms moving in, additional flooding expected this evening. pic.twitter.com/hMZIo4XTim — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 13, 2023

Preliminary figures from the National Weather Service in Miami showed 25.91 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, shattering the old record of 14.59 inches set in 1979.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County. Fort Lauderdale also declared a state of emergency Thursday morning as well as the City of Dania Beach.

This article will be updated continuously with the latest weather advisories.