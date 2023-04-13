First Alert Weather: Flood Warning Issued for Broward County

This article will be updated continuously with the latest weather advisories.

Weather warnings were in effect Thursday as rain continued over areas in Broward County hard-hit by historic flooding.

In Broward County, a flood warning was in effect until 8 a.m. Friday for areas such as Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and more. Heavy rain will come to an end in the evening but numerous roads will remain closed due to flooding. This replaces a previously issued flash flood warning for the area.

The rainfall may exacerbate residual flooding still ongoing in the Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach area, the National Weather Service said.

When encountering flooded roads, turn around and don't drown.

Preliminary figures from the National Weather Service in Miami showed 25.91 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, shattering the old record of 14.59 inches set in 1979.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County. Fort Lauderdale also declared a state of emergency Thursday morning as well as the City of Dania Beach.