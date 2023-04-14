First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Miami-Dade

After historic flooding in Broward County, we're still tracking spotty showers Friday across South Florida.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade County until 5:15 p.m. Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and South Miami.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Miami-Dade County until 5:15pm. Small hail and 60mph winds are moving west to east from Westchester now to near Miami over the next 30 minutes. @nbc6 #nbc6 #miamiweather pic.twitter.com/hbYYyeR1Px — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) April 14, 2023

A severe thunderstorm was located over Sweetwater or near Kendall and was moving east at 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The storms may bring 60 mph wind gusts and hail.

Expect a few early evening storms, then partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a mild low of 74°.

Saturday looks sunny, warm and muggy with a high of 88% and only a 10% chance of a passing shower.

Sunday begins with dry weather but storms will begin to fire up inland in the afternoon and then drift east later in the afternoon.