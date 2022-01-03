First Front of 2022 Arrives Across South Florida Monday

Just days after the start of 2022, the first front of the year arrives Monday across South Florida and brings with it a mild drop in temperatures.

We start the day out mild and a bit muggy for, but changes are on the way. A front will spread a shower or two our way around midday and then the changes move in.

Humidity drops along with the temperatures by Monday night and we could see some 50s in the suburbs by Tuesday morning.

The coolest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will see a slow warming trend beginning Wednesday with morning temperatures back to the mid-60s and afternoon highs back to the low 80s.

Our next front will drift into South Florida this weekend. Look for a few more showers and highs near 80.