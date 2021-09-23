first alert weather

First Full Day of Fall Brings Storms, High Humidity to South Florida Thursday

The first front of the season is set to arrive Sunday, but don't expect a huge drop in temperatures

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The calendar may say it's the end of September, but South Florida will feel more like the middle of summer with humidity and storms not going away any time soon.

Expect numerous showers and storms from Thursday right into the weekend. It won't be an all-day rain as the mornings should be pretty smooth.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

With that said, these storms could bring some flooding. Highs are forecast to top out in the upper 80s.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: New Florida Bill Replicates Texas' Sweeping Abortion Ban

Miami 17 hours ago

Haitian Migrant Supporters Block Traffic at Miami Protest

Fall is here and the first front of the season is set to arrive Sunday. Don't expect a huge drop in temperatures, but a breeze and lower humidity will go a long way.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s behind the front early next week. Again, the lower humidity, breeze and low rain chances should put a smile on your face.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us