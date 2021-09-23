First Full Day of Fall Brings Storms, High Humidity to South Florida Thursday

The calendar may say it's the end of September, but South Florida will feel more like the middle of summer with humidity and storms not going away any time soon.

Expect numerous showers and storms from Thursday right into the weekend. It won't be an all-day rain as the mornings should be pretty smooth.

With that said, these storms could bring some flooding. Highs are forecast to top out in the upper 80s.

Fall is here and the first front of the season is set to arrive Sunday. Don't expect a huge drop in temperatures, but a breeze and lower humidity will go a long way.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s behind the front early next week. Again, the lower humidity, breeze and low rain chances should put a smile on your face.