First Group of Prospective Jurors Enters Courtroom

The first group of prospective jurors in the Parkland school shooting penalty trial entered the courtroom around 11 a.m. Monday.

The group of 60 prospective jurors were given some basic instructions from Judge Elizabeth Scherer about not doing research on the case on their own and not using cellphones or computers to follow news reports during the process.

Scherer told them the sentencing trial was expected to begin May 31 and last at least a few months.

Before they entered, prosecutors and defense attorneys disputed the use of headphones by Nikolas Cruz to listen in to any sidebar conversation with the judge.

Cruz waived his right to listen to any sidebar.

Also, some of the victim's family members moved from the back of courtroom to benches up front and to the judge's left.

Scherer warned the families that some jurors may make harsh or inappropriate comments during questioning.