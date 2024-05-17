First heat advisory of 2024 to go into effect in Miami-Dade. Here's how hot it will feel

We officially have our first heat advisory of 2024.
This particular advisory is for Miami-Dade and it will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Highs will hit the mid-90s across South Florida with feels like temperatures pushing above 105 degrees.
The light winds will make it feel even hotter, but this is great news for your boat and beach plans.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Seas are only running about one foot or so and we are only calling for a light chop on Biscayne Bay.
The light winds give us a low rip current risk as well.
We stay hot, humid and mostly rain free into Saturday with a few more storms Sunday.
Local
Although it is not a washout by any means, a few more afternoon storms will be in the cards.
Looking into next week, it looks like a touch more of a sea breeze may push our highs back to the low-90s. Still well above average, but not brutal.
Tips for dealing with the heat
The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.
- The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.
- One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.
- It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.
- It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.