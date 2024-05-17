First heat advisory of 2024 to go into effect in Miami-Dade. Here's how hot it will feel

We officially have our first heat advisory of 2024.

This particular advisory is for Miami-Dade and it will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Highs will hit the mid-90s across South Florida with feels like temperatures pushing above 105 degrees.

The light winds will make it feel even hotter, but this is great news for your boat and beach plans.

Seas are only running about one foot or so and we are only calling for a light chop on Biscayne Bay.

The light winds give us a low rip current risk as well.

We stay hot, humid and mostly rain free into Saturday with a few more storms Sunday.

Although it is not a washout by any means, a few more afternoon storms will be in the cards.

Looking into next week, it looks like a touch more of a sea breeze may push our highs back to the low-90s. Still well above average, but not brutal.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.