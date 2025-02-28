First Lady Casey DeSantis coy on whether she'll enter Florida governor's race

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis on Friday left open speculation about whether she will run for governor in 2026.

When asked by a reporter at Florida International University about the contest, she replied by using a quote from baseball legend Yogi Berra: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis added, "I think she’s leaving that to imagination” and that Berra “had a lot of very perceptive comments."

Speculation has grown about the first lady running, with Ron DeSantis this week highlighting her conservative credentials as he addressed Congressman Byron Donalds’ entry into the gubernatorial race.

Donalds announced his candidacy Tuesday night on Fox News before filing paperwork on Wednesday. The Naples Republican was encouraged to run by President Donald Trump.

Gov. DeSantis has questioned Donalds’ accomplishments in Washington, D.C., while highlighting Casey DeSantis’ work involving cancer research and behavioral health.

“As if that's not enough, she actually tackles one of the thorniest issues, which is child welfare, challenging the Great Society and the War on Poverty’s conception of how you deliver these services by launching Hope Florida, which says government's not the answer,” the governor said Friday.

A breast cancer survivor, Casey DeSantis’ response came during an event to highlight cancer research at FIU, with funding through the state’s Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program.

Other names that have been floated as possible GOP gubernatorial candidates include Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Democrats mentioned have included Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo, D-Sunny Isles Beach.