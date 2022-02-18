Miami-Dade

First Lady Jill Biden Making Stop Friday in South Florida

Dr. Biden will attend a listening session with military families at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Opa-locka, where she is expected to deliver remarks

First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in South Florida on Friday, speaking at an event with military families.

Dr. Biden will attend a listening session at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, located in Opa-locka, where she is expected to deliver remarks shortly after.

The First Lady will also take part in a book reading event in partnership with Disney and Blue Star Families as part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative.

Earlier in the day, Biden will attend an event in Tampa as part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

