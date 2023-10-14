First Lady Jill Biden to visit Davie for Cancer Survivorship Summit

First Lady Jill Biden will make appearances Monday in Florida to discuss efforts to target cancer and to support military families.

Dr. Biden and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will speak Monday morning at a Cancer Survivorship Summit hosted by U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the White House said Thursday.

Wasserman Schultz is a breast cancer survivor.

The event will take place at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

According to Wasserman Schultz's website, the Summit addresses life after diagnosis. It will reportedly highlight gaps in survivorship care, allow for discussions on policy proposals as well as provide national and South Florida community-based resources and support services.

More specifically, there will be panel discussions, brief presentations, a resource fair and mobile vans available to provide services.

The Summit runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Don Taft University Center Rick Case Arena. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for security screening and registration.

Registration is required for all attendees.

Biden and McDonough then will travel to Patrick Space Force Base in Brevard County to meet with military spouses and families as part of Biden’s “Joining Forces” initiative, according to the White House.