First of its kind disaster relief trailer bringing aid to Helene victims

As recovery efforts are still underway from Hurricane Helene, many in South Florida are lending a helping hand and one trailer is a saving grace in a time of need.

It might not look like much from the outside but the small but mighty trailer from Altitude Water comes bearing a not so typical helping hand.

“Right now, what we do when we have a disaster is we bring all these bottles of water and try to treat the water that’s coming in from the ground, when we have all this pure natural water in the air,” explained Zappy Zapolin.

Zapolin is the Founder of the Mind Army and says the idea of turning humidity in our air into water, came about a few years ago.

And Altitude Water made it a reality.

First to help in the Maui Wildfires, and now to help Perry, Florida. From there, they will be traveling north to Asheville, North Carolina.

“You gotta give them some hope and so to be a part of that that’s like the icing on the cake,” said Jeffrey Szur, the COO and Founder of Altitude Water.

The trailer is solar powered, and also has a communications hub which hosts a Starlink and cell service.

But the real star are the boxes they have packed into the trailer. One large tank can hold up to 450 gallons of water, which is created from the air it funnels and filters. There is also a tank that can purify over 500 gallons of external water.

And the water is never ending, as the trailer, each day, makes over 200 gallons.

Szur said it makes sure those in need are never thirsty.

“I mean, that’s what makes it all worthwhile, right?” Szur said.

The Disaster Relief Trailer also uses the solar-paneled roof to provide electricity to those who need it.

Altitude Water is partnering with Footprint Project who is helping with relief efforts in Perry. They will determine the location of the trailer based on needs.