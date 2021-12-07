First Omicron Covid Variant Case Reported in Florida

The first case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant in Florida has been reported at a Tampa hospital.

A spokesperson for James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital confirmed the omicron case in a statement to WFLA Tuesday.

"The patient is experiencing mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel," the statement said. “Our providers were able to quickly detect, test, confirm and add this data to our developing understanding of this strain."

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County told WFLA they hadn't received notice of the case.

“We would be notified by the state if a specimen was genetically sequenced and determined to be a specific variant," a department of health spokesperson said. “We have not received any notification at this time."

The omicron variant has prompted global travel restrictions and fresh vaccine mandates since its discovery in southern Africa last month, and has now been found in 50 countries and at least 19 states across the U.S., CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.

Just when we thought travel rules were relaxing, new restrictions are being put in place. The omicron covid variant is raising questions about whether it will be safe to travel for the holidays. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said scientists should have some data by the middle of next week that shows how well today's vaccines stand up to the new variant, which contains dozens of mutations that generally make it more contagious.

Fauci said reports over the weekend from South Africa suggest omicron is not as severe as initially feared, while noting that more data is needed to fully assess the risk posed by the variant.