First phase of Rickenbacker Causeway project set to begin months after traffic nightmare

A second attempt at the Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover Bridge Rehabilitation Project is set to begin Monday, after a disastrous first attempt back in April left drivers stuck in traffic for more than four hours.

The flyover bridge project is now divided into two phases, according to FDOT.

“We cannot guarantee there won’t be impacts. But we have looked at every situation from every angle and plan for every contingency,” District 6 Construction Engineer, Mario Cabrera said.

The first phase commences on the southbound flyover bridge to US-1 in the early morning hours of July 8th and ends on July 20th.

Drivers going west from the island will be detoured onto Southwest 26th Road, then south on Brickell Avenue to US-1.

Phase two begins the night of July 21st, with crews closing the bridge to northbound I-95 until August 3rd.

Drivers will be detoured onto Southwest 26th Road and continue west, following signs to the northbound I-95 entrance ramp.

“We’re also going to have boots on the ground at the traffic management center in Miami-Dade County that will be able to adjust the signals in real time,” said Cabrera.

FDOT advises that this schedule could change. Drivers should visit FDOT's social media channels and area signs for more information.