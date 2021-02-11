First Responders Have Mixed Feelings about COVID-19 Vaccine, UM Study Finds

A study conducted at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine has found that first responders have mixed feelings about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the nearly 3,200 firefighters and emergency medical service workers that were sampled in the study, 24.2% said they felt unsure about the vaccine, while 27.6% reported "low acceptability."

48.2% of sample respondents expressed "high acceptability" of the vaccine.

“An important predictor we discovered from our study was that first responders who had not reported receipt of the influenza vaccine in the prior season had higher odds of being unsure about or not wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Alberto J. Caban-Martinez, the study lead and senior author.

“We can leverage this study’s information to design workplace interventions that educate and encourage our first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The results were published on February 1 in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.