First Responders Take Part in 3rd Annual Autism Bike Ride in Miami-Dade

Hundreds of first responders from various agencies in Miami-Dade County took part in an annual event aimed at raising awareness of autism.

The third annual Autism Bike Ride took place Saturday, with riders from agencies including Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue, officers from the cities of Miami, Doral, Coral Gables and Hialeah along with others taking part.

Cyclists were able to chose from a 40-mile route through Miami-Dade County or a 12-mile route through the city of Doral.

"This is a very inspirational event. It's about autism, it's about awareness," said Freddy Ramirez, the chief of public safety for Miami-Dade County. "It's an honor to be here among all the first responders and members of our community all here as one for one cause: showing love and understanding."

Proceeds from the event go towards the University of Miami UM-NSU CARD efforts to increase awareness and therapeutic treatments.