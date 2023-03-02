First Woman Miami-Dade Transit Bus Operator Wins Roadeo in Competition's 40-Year History

Miami-Dade Transit Bus operator Telisa Ruan is the first woman ever to win first place overall in the 2023 Bus Roadeo.

“It feels really good. I’m in history. I made history for Miami-Dade Transit so that’s a good thing,” said Ruan, a 22-year veteran bus operator with Miami-Dade Transit.

During the intense, two-day competition from Feb. 24-25, 37 Miami-Dade Metrobus operators and nine bus maintenance technicians went head-to-head in the tournament organized by Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works. Ruan is the first woman to win the top honor in the competition’s 40-year history.

As part of the challenge, bus operators drove through timed obstacle courses and were tested at every level.

“Maneuvering through cones, going in reverse, making left and right turns and weaving in and out through the cones,” Ruan said.

Ruan isn’t the only woman representing on the roads. Forty-seven percent of bus operators in Miami-Dade County are women.

“Women just whipping these buses too. It’s not just males dominating. Women are out here hitting these curves and picking up passengers,” Ruan said.

Ruan starts her day at the county’s bus depot near Coral Way. As she goes along her route, she says it’s all about taking patrons safely to their destination.

“I love my passengers and my passengers love me,” Ruan said.

Not only has Ruan made history with this award, but she also has a family history in public transportation.

“My grandmother drove a school bus for numerous years and retired. So my family has a long line of history of bus operators,” Ruan said.

Even though she has some new bragging rights, Ruan stays humble behind the wheel.

“I’m not that person where I sit there and brag. I thank people for congratulating me, but I’m not that person,” she said.

Ruan will now hone her skills and travel to Orlando to compete in the State of Florida Bus Roadeo State Competition being held March 30 to April 1. Three Miami-Dade bus maintenance personnel will also be advancing to the state competition.

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works is currently in the hiring process of searching for more bus operators like Ruan. More information on how to apply can be found here.