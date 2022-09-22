Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach: BSO

Two men who agreed to fight each other outside a Deerfield Beach hotel came to blows as planned, but when it was over one of them stabbed the other, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, is charged with attempted murder following the fight about 8 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way.

According to the arrest report, the stabbing victim called 911 and a responding deputy found him bleeding in the parking lot. A witness was applying pressure to the abdominal wound and the deputy brought a first aid kit to assist until paramedics arrived.

The suspect’s girlfriend told investigators that Mascetti and the wounded man had been arguing for a while and they agreed to meet to settle their dispute with their fists. When the fight was over, they separated but kept yelling at each other, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A hotel employee told the deputy Mascetti was leaving out the front door of the hotel so the deputy confronted Mascetti and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint. A blue knife was found in Mascetti’s front pocket and he was taken into custody, the deputy said.

During questioning, detectives say Mascetti claimed the victim was coming at him again after the fight was over so Mascetti stabbed the unarmed man.

The stabbing victim was taken to Broward Health North medical center where he underwent emergency surgery. His name was redacted from the report.

Mascetti remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.