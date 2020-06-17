Education On 6

FIU Announces Reopening Plan for Fall Semester Amid Pandemic

The plan includes both online and in-person classes while requiring all students, faculty and staff to fill out an online questionnaire before the beginning of each day on campus

Florida International University has announced plans to reopen for the fall semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A task force comprised of faculty, staff, administrators, medical experts and more created the plan entitled Panthers Protecting Panthers that will be presented to the Florida Board of Governors at their meeting next week.

The plan includes both online and in-person classes while requiring all students, faculty and staff to fill out an online questionnaire before the beginning of each day on campus. Facemasks will be required as well as social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Classrooms will be reconfigured while the school will increase the amount of times each day that common areas are cleaned.

The news follows the University of Miami announcing its fall semester classes would take place on campus starting August 17th and be completed by November 20th with final exams being conducted online during the last week of the semester.

