FIU Climbs 17 Spots on US News & World's Ranking of Top Public Universities

Florida International University jumped 17 spots — now ranking number 78 — among top public universities in the nation on the U.S. News and World

Report rankings.

The school also ranked No. 2 for international business, as well as highly as a school for veterans, and No. 5 for upward mobility.

The University of Florida also broke into the prestigious top five rankings for public universities, tying with UNC-Chapel Hill and UC Santa Barbara.

"I'm just proud of our state. I think we're doing a lot of stuff across the board," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Gainesville Monday. "But to have a top five university really makes a difference."

Florida State University came in at No. 19 in the nation. The University of South Florida was ranked at 46, the University of Central Florida at 67, Florida A&M University at 104, and Florida Atlantic University at 140.

Florida A&M also ranked No. 7 on the list for best historically Black colleges and universities.