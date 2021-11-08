FIU Gets $750K Boost for Entrepreneur Program

Several entrepreneurs selling rum cakes, cake pops, pudding and other goodies got to share their creations and get help for their struggling businesses.

"Every entrepreneur who's just starting off has to do FIU's StartUP because you gain so much knowledge and so much information," Elizabeth Pierre from Heavenly Sweet Addictions said.

On Monday, Wells Fargo Bank gave FIU's StartUP, a program that helps small business owners, a $750,000 grant. Many have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was on hand for the ceremony as well as Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

"We could not have found a better organization than FIU to receive this great opportunity," Levine Cava said.

Wells Fargo is investing over $400 million to help out small businesses nationwide, and the Wells Fargo grant will help over 1,000 small businesses recover in South Florida.