FIU Launches New Master's Degree in the Internet of Things

Starting this fall, Florida International University will be offering a master’s degree in the Internet of Things (IoT) that will prepare graduates for careers in the ever-changing tech industry.

As part of FIU’s College of Engineering & Computing, the graduate program intends to prepare students for jobs in IoT hardware, programming, cybersecurity, communications and entrepreneurship.

Throughout their graduate studies, students will have the chance to conduct research on the fundamental underlining concepts associated with IoT technology and have research funding opportunities in various fields, like nanotechnology, wireless communications, power sources and security.

And upon graduation, students will be equipped to implement IoT technologies used in daily life, including electric and smart cars, homes, grids, medical devices and city infrastructure.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Careers in IoT are the way of the future. So much so, that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the occupational outlook for 2019-2029 for people working in the area of software development to be estimated at 316,000 new jobs at a median pay of $107,510 per year.

“It is difficult to identify any aspects of society that do not involve the use of IoT from medical, to manufacturing, in our home, or even on ourselves,” said program director, Alexander Perez-Pons. “These IoT devices are and will continue to encompass our existence in ways we have not yet imagined, and given their rapidly increasing deployment by leading corporations, it will be an IoT world.”