Florida International University

FIU Panthers set to protest ICE agreement with campus police

The protest will also happen at the same time that the FIU Board of Trustees will meet and officially make Jeanette Nunez the next president of the university

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Panthers at Florida International University on Monday are set to protest the partnership between campus police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on their campus.

Those who will be involved in the protest include faculty, students and alumni.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The protest will also happen at the same time that the FIU Board of Trustees will meet and officially make Jeanette Nunez the next president of the university.

Several other Florida universities have agreed to deputize campus police for immigration enforcement.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Florida International University
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us