FIU Panthers set to protest ICE agreement with campus police

Panthers at Florida International University on Monday are set to protest the partnership between campus police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on their campus.

Those who will be involved in the protest include faculty, students and alumni.

The protest will also happen at the same time that the FIU Board of Trustees will meet and officially make Jeanette Nunez the next president of the university.

Several other Florida universities have agreed to deputize campus police for immigration enforcement.