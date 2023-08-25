FIU urges vigilance after reports of peeping tom looking into students' windows

Florida International University is asking students to be vigilant after several reports of a man looking into students' apartment windows.

Between July 3 and Aug. 24, three reports of a peeping tom at the University Apartments were reported to FIU Police, university officials said in an email sent out Friday. The reported incidents occurred between midnight and 5:30 a.m.

The suspect is believed to be a white male driving a black, four-door sedan. There were no further details on his physical description or the make and model of the car.

Students were urged to be vigilant about their surroundings, ensure that their doors and windows are locked, and were encouraged to keep their window coverings closed.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call FIU Police immediately, either on its non-emergency line at (305) 348-2626 or the emergency line at (305) 348-5911.